Constance J. Stover
Constance J. Stover, born on July 10, 1943, left this world on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 76 years of age to walk into the arms of our Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Jean Stover of Aurora, Illinois. She is survived by her three children, daughter, Kimberly Nash (James), son, Kent Shanholtzer and daughter, Kristine Roberts (Robert), granddaughters, Miranda Shanholtzer and Arianna Winebarger of Greenwood, SC. She also leaves behind her brother, David L. Stover (Karen) of Aurora, IL.
A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 915 Mathis Road in Greenwood on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, dedicated sympathies and condolences send to the Greenwood Catholic Women’s Club Sunshine Fund located at 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC. 29649 in Connie Stover’s name. This charity was close to her heart. Amen.