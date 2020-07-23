Conray Aiken
LAKELAND, FL — Conray Aiken, 69, of Lakeland, Florida died Tuesday July 7, 2020.
Conray was born in Abbeville, South Carolina February 22, 1951 to the late Cleo and James Aiken. He attended Abbeville County Schools. In 1970 he married Patricia Wardlaw. He later joined the U.S. Air Force where he served as a Jet Fuel Line Mechanic and was a part of the Defense Commissary Agency contributing 20 years before his retirement.
During his 30 year union with Patricia, two children were born; Contrell and Durriel.
Conray enjoyed family and he was an avid music lover. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, a son Durriel (Jessica) Aiken of Wesley Chapel, Florida , daughters Contrell (Avery) Jackson of Lakeland, Florida, Jeanette (Gerald) Peterson, Turunda Bolden, Pamela Williams and Sophia Williams all of Abbeville, SC, and Briyanna Aiken of Tampa, Florida, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a sister Annie Morton and a brother Howard (Joanne) Aiken both of Abbeville, SC, and a host of other family members and friends who loved him dearly.
Memorial services are Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt Calvary Baptist Church cemetery. Families are at their respective homes. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.