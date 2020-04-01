ABBEVILLE — Connie Williams Ferguson, 90, of Abbeville, wife of the late James E. 'Jim' Ferguson, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood. She was born in Edgefield County to the late Homer L. and Sallie Hammond Williams.
Mrs. Ferguson, a graduate of Edgefield High School, also attended Lander College. She was employed with Milliken & Co. - Johnston Plant and later with Sharon Elementary School and Langley Milliken School. Mrs. Ferguson retired from Pirelli Cable. An active member of Grace United Methodist Church, she was formerly involved with the Jack Woolbright Sunday School Class, Ladies Bible Class, Morning Stars, and Seniors in Action.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ferguson was preceded in death by brothers, Roger C. Williams, H. Clyde Williams, Joseph E. Williams and Guy T. Williams and sisters, M. Elizabeth Pinson, and S. Margie Cushing.
She is survived by her daughters, Miriam Ferguson of Abbeville and Laura F. Hall (Jeff) of Fort Mill; a brother, T. Lewis Williams of Edgefield; and two granddaughters, Maddison and Carson Hall.
Connie's greatest joy in life was her family, including her church family and community. She will always be remembered as a true southern lady and for her sweet disposition.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Julius Pinson, Terry Williams, David Williams, Alan Williams, Brian Williams, Roddy Williams and Dick Williams.
Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date in the Harris Funeral Home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Ferguson, may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Street, Abbeville, SC 29620; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646; or to the Wesley Commons Resident Support Fund, 1110 Marshall Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Ferguson family.