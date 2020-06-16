ABBEVILLE — Ms. Connie Coleman was born on May 2, 1963 in Abbeville County to the late Antho Watt and George Watt. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and a 1981 graduate of Abbeville High School.
She was preceded in death by a sister Alecia Johnson.
Surviving are her sons Pekeis L. Watt, LaQuaves M. (Tia) Watt, and Mykel D. Coleman, all of Abbeville, SC, three sisters; Tynetta(Kwaun) Lomax, Kimberlyn (Tracey) Muhumad and Pamela Johnson of Abbeville, SC, one brother, Eric Johnson, a nephew reared in the home, Xavier Watt, both of Abbeville. nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends that mourn her passing.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. Graveside services are Thursday. The family is at the home, 1303 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.