Claudine Reynolds Sorrow, 85, of 204 Kingston Road, formerly of 128 Avondale Road, widow of Rev. J.C. Sorrow, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Robert Boyd and Sarah Evelyn Cannon Reynolds. She was a pianist and served eleven churches over fifty years with her husband in the ministry. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sorrow was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years; two sons, Boyd Keith Sorrow and Officer James Russell Sorrow and a grandson, Justin Sorrow.
Surviving are her daughters, Donna Milford (Frankie) and Micki Sorrow; sister, Nancy Suttlemyre (Tom), all of Greenwood; brother, Jim Reynolds of Calhoun Falls; grandchildren, Melissa Amick (Chris), Carrie Rudisail, and Matthew Sorrow; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, a live stream of the service will be available on Thursday at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Larry Smith and Rev. Tim Ellenburg officiating. Please visit www.harleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Claudine-Sorrow for the streaming or call the funeral home to request a DVD recorded copy of the service.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Milford, Chris Amick, Matthew Sorrow, Austin Guy, Andy Sorrow, and Jerry Walker.
Honorary escort will be members of the Bible Believers Sunday School Class.
Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members will be at the home of her daughter, Donna, 151 Kingston Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Sorrow's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.