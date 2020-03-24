MCCORMICK — Claude "Rabbit" Moton, 68, of 2921 Ridge Road, departed this life March 20, 2020. Born in McCormick County, he was the son of the late James Moton, Sr. and Susie Garrett Moton. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Moton, two sisters, Geneva Moton and Viola Mays. He was a member of Lower Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Plum Branch, SC. He was a graduate of McCormick High School.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Belinda Moton of the home; four daughters, Rokita Richards (Celester) of Greenwood, SC, Leteshia Moton, Latashia Moton, both of Simpsonville, SC, and Amber Moton of the home; three sons, Detric Moton, Kendall Moton (Andrea), both of Simpsonville, SC, and Darius Moton of the home and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, McCormick, SC, conducted by Rev. Melvin Gordon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at 2921 Ridge Road, Hodges, SC.