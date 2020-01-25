ABBEVILLE — Clark "Dennis" Link, 71, resident of 30 Union Church Rd. passed away Jan. 24, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Abbeville, SC he was a son of the late Andrew Clark Link and Ruby Evelyn Lawton Link.
Clark was a retired carpenter and worked in different construction jobs. He was of the Baptist faith. Clark enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and just enjoying life.
Survivors include: two sisters Juanita Ponds and Rosemary Graham (Roger) both of Abbeville, SC; a brother Warren "Champ" Link of Abbeville, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC with the Rev. James Long officiating. The family will receive friends after services on Tuesday.
Memorials in memory of Clark may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 35105.
Online condolences may be made to the Link family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Link family.