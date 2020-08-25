Clarence J. Latham
Clarence J. Latham, 92, formerly of 528 Bolt Avenue, widower of Frances Hall Latham, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Abbeville, he was the son of Plumer Olen Latham, Sr. and Ella Luticia Long Latham. He was formerly employed with the Index Journal as the circulation manager and a US Marine veteran, where he served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Latham was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his son Eddie Latham (Debbie); grandson, Rusty Latham (Melissa), all of Greenwood; and three step great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, where strict social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In care of Shirley Simpson Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church address: 955 Stevenson Road Abbeville , South Carolina 29620
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mr. Latham’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.