CHAPPELLS — Clarence Brantley DeVore Jr., 83, of 546 Hollaway Cove Road, husband of Thelma Turner DeVore, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home.
Born in Dyson, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence Brantley DeVore, Sr. and Nesbert McCarthy DeVore. He was a family man, loved to fish, never met a stranger, carpenter by trade and store merchant.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years are his children, Janet D. Ek (David) of Chappells and Terry DeVore (Karen) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jeff (Heather), Chris (Cotey), Daniel (Breanna), Amanda (David) and Kaitlyn; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean DeVore Howard of Ninety Six; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Sophie Ann Styron.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six.
Pallbearers will be Tony Styron, Rodney McCarty, Bruce Hodges, Chip Powell, Jason Styron, Trebor Styron, and Ricky Turner.
Honorary escort will be Drake Simpson, Millard Baker, Macky Turner, Steve Howard, Wayne Moore, Tony Turner, Robert Horne, Hazel Horne, and Clarence Martin.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Janet, 370 Hollaway Cove Road, Chappells, SC 29037.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mr. DeVore's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhom.com