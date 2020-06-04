SALUDA — Clara Eudean Terry Jenkins, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
Born in Newberry County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mabel Parrish Terry and widow of Robert "Fuzzy" Jenkins. She worked at Greenwood Mills as a winder and later retired from Knight Industries and a member of Calvary Holiness Tabernacle.
Surviving are a son, Tim Terry (Donna) of Ninety Six, five step-children, David Jenkins (Susie), Stella Kilgore (Bobby), Charles Jenkins (Doris), John Jenkins (Judy), and Margie Lawton (Tom), a sister, Gail Reese (Norman), one grandchild, Shanda Martin (Brandan) of Edgefield, two step-grandchildren, Heather Wheeler (John) and Jonathan Moton, seven great-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren and a nephew, Anthony Thompson (Sandra).
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Heath and Brooke Terry, two step-children, Elizabeth Stinnett and Robert Grady Jenkins and a brother, John Hollingsworth (Pam).
A private service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood, SC, with Rev. Carlos Fincannon and Rev. Mark Fincannon officiating.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.