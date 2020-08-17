NINETY SIX — Christopher "Vines" Marler, 48, of 320 North Cambridge Street, Ninety Six, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Born in Greenwood on January 29, 1972, he was a son of Sandra Blackwell Marler Johnston and the late Mike Marler. He was raised in the home of Conway Vines. He was a Greenwood High School graduate and a member of First Damascus Baptist Church. Christopher was formerly employed with Conway Vines Construction and was a US Navy veteran. He was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan and enjoyed fishing and spending time on the lake.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Sandra, and his dad, Conway, are his son, Christian Marler (Ashley) of Ninety Six; sisters, Mitzi Vines Randall, Tina Miller, both of Bradley, Michelle Land of North Carolina, Becky Parriman of Abbeville, and Sherry Vines of Greenwood; brother, Michael Davenport of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Strickland officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Christopher's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to First Damascus Baptist Church, 425 Damascus Church Road, Bradley, SC 29819.
The family members are at their respective homes.