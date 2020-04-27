Christopher Long
NINETY SIX — Christopher Eugene Long, 47, of Ninety Six, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Vivian Marie Hanna Long and the late Robert Marion Long. Chris was a former salesman with Newells Music and a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Craig Long.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his children: Brooke Smith, Gavin Long, Christian Long, all of Ninety Six and Patrick Medeiros of Newnan, GA; a brother, Eric Long (Tracy) of Greenwood; his former wife, Angela Dawn Long and two fur babies, Rocky and Dabo.
Everyone is encouraged to express their condolences and love to the family during a drive-thru visitation on Wednesday, April 29, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 and in order to maintain social distancing as well as for the well-being of everyone, visitors will remain in their cars and speak to the family from there.
A private graveside will be held at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. A webcast of the service will be available on Friday by visiting Chris’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Barrett, Robby Minor, Brent Miller, Scott Holladay, Tony Pilot and Tray Martin.
Memorials may be made to the Faith Home, Po Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.