Christine Moore

Christine Elizabeth Teague Moore peacefully passed away at the Hospice House and went to be with her Lord and Savior July 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 59 years, Gary A. Moore. Christine was born February 1, 1938 in Ninety Six, SC, and was the loving daughter of Ellen Simpson Teague Rice and Charles E. Teague, Sr.
In a single paragraph, it is impossible to give a just tribute to our mom who spent a lifetime pouring herself into the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her friends. With such limited space, we choose not to list WHAT our mom's lifetime accomplishments were (and great were those accomplishments), but we desire to share snapshots of WHO she really was. It can be summed up by saying - to have known her was to love her. She loved her church, Northside Baptist Church and her pastor Jeff Lethco. Her motto would definitely be Family First! She was a planner (plan/dream it, accomplish it), an awesome encourager via card, phone call or a prepared meal... and what a master in the kitchen she was. She had a servant's heart - thinking more of others than she did herself. A defining attribute was her "steadiness" in her walk with God as well as her everyday life. We would ask that everyone reading this tribute would Google the song, "Sheltered in the Arms of God" (James Blackwood). The song's lyrics explain how our mom was so steady in life, and able to defy human reasoning in facing death. She was courageous and confident in dealing with her brief terminal illness.... she did so with great strength and dignity. Proverbs 31:28 states, her children rise up and call her blessed. We love you and will see you soon.
Christine is survived by three children and their spouses, Gary A. Moore (Sandra), Mark A. Moore (Merry Beth), and Beth M. Sargent (Sam). In addition, she has six grandchildren, Blake Moore (Jessi), Matthew Moore (Haleigh), Derek Moore, Karla S. Cook (Zach), Emily M. Gosnell (Chez), Leslie Sargent. She was also blessed to have 3 great-grandchildren, Easton Moore, Millie Cook, and Eveleigh Moore; two sisters, Betty Ann Vaughn and Joyce Cabe (Fred) and a sister-in-law, Frances Teague. She is also survived by special relatives; Audrey and T.J. Bryant, Linda Moore and Vickie Moore.
She was preceded in death by her brother Charles E. Teague, Jr.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with her pastor Jeff Lethco officiating. The family will receive friends at following the service. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Christine's tribute wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
A private graveside service will be held prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Words cannot express our deep appreciation for the comfort your entire team brought to our mom this past month. Gary, Mark and Beth will be eternally grateful for the love, care and compassion given to our mom and us during this most difficult time.
