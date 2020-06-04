Chrissy Lynn Robertson Williams, 47, resident of Oak Ridge Drive., wife of Joshua Douglas Williams, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 10, 1972 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Jerry Lee and Connie Williams Robertson. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, where she was a member of the schools Color Guard. Chrissy was employed by Greenwood Urological for more than 23 years as a Laboratory Technician.
She was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her daughters, Christin Williams, of Greenwood and Caitlyn Williams, of the home; brother, Chad (Lori) Robertson, of Greenwood; sister, Angie (Todd) Bishop, of Greenwood; nephew, Brandon Robertson; paternal grandmother, Eunice Robertson; and maternal grandmother, Annie Williams.
Memorial services will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bill Robertson officiating.
The family is at the home of Chrissy's parents, 604 Locksley Drive, and will receive family following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, 509 Kirksey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646
