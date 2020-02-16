NINETY SIX — Donald Lee "Chip" Ruff, 33, resident of Ninety Six Highway, husband of Laura Katherine Pridmore Ruff, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
Born August 11, 1986 in Abbeville, he was the son of Donald Alan and Theresa Raye Ruff. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He was employed by ZF Transmission.
He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his parents, of Abbeville, are his son, Donald Kasen Ruff; twin sister, Ashley (Phillip) Garrett, of Laurens; sisters, Kayla (Nathan) Wood, of Ware Shoals and Brooke Thomas, of Abbeville; paternal grandparents, Donald Oscar and Edna Segers Ruff, of Abbeville; and special nieces and nephews, Jacie Wood, Wyatt Wood, Adalee Garrett, Taylor Garrett, Emery Garrett, Malaki Johnson and Shawn Thomas.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Suzy Sullivan and Rev. Ralph Byers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-7:30 PM.
