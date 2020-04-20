Mr. Charlie Thomas Gaskin, 83, husband of the late Beatrice G. Mahoney Gaskin, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at J. F Kennedy Hospital in New Jersey. Born in Anderson, South Carolina, he was the youngest son of the late John Pickens "Pick" Gaskin and the late Ella Gaskin. He played football while attending Brewer High School. Charlie married Beatrice Mahoney and moved to Brooklyn, NY where they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. He later became a member of Wayside Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and continued his love of singing as lead singer of Wayside Men's Chorus.
He was preceded in death by one son, Lamont Watson, one daughter, Tasha Watson, his brothers, Willie Gaskin, Walter Gaskin and Eddie Gaskin and his sisters, Lillie May Adams, Mattie Lou Aye, Louella Branch, and Alice Harris.
He leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Charles K. (Audre) Gaskin, T. Russell (Gwen) Gaskin, Carl Belinger and Harold Watson; daughters, Patsy A. Morton, Linda Dixon and Peggy Wideman-Hill; two sisters Gertrude Dean and Jannie Martin; one sister in-law, Martha A. (Bobby) Foggie; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of nephews and nieces to whom he was like a father and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be private and the family will host a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.