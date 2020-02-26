Charlie David Cummings
Charlie David Cummings, 68 of 502 Parkland Place, wife of Mamie Carol Cummings, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at McCormick Rehab and Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Charlie Edward Cummings and the late Helen Louise Valentine. He was a member of Flat Rock A.M.E Church. He is preceded in death by one son Corey Fuller Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Mamie Carol Cummings, two sons, James Fuller Sr. of Columbia and Charles Smith of Ware Shoals; two daughters, Demitia Fuller of Donalds and Felecia (Robert Johnson) Fuller of the home; two brothers, James Cummings of Greenwood and Jimmy (Jessie Lee) Starks of Iva; three sisters, Edna Marie Cummings of Gaffney, Patricia (Ronald) Cummings Davis and Prince Olla (Calvin) Cummings Robinson both of Anderson; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Flat Rock AME Church, conducted by Rev. Wayman Coleman III. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will be 502 Parkland Place Road. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc