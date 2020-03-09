Charles Workman Wideman, 82, of 118 Shearbrook Drive, husband of Brenda Carole Phillips Wideman, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.
Born in McCormick, he was a son of the late Leonard and Katie Mae Finley Wideman. He retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Mr. Wideman attended Augusta Highway Baptist Church, where he would play the steel guitar; Eastside Baptist Church, and Callie Self Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 58 years are his children, Robert Wideman (Kim) and Charlene Wideman Bennett (Steve); grandchildren, Jonathan Robert Wideman, Morgan Hitt (Casey), Serena Bennett, and Nichole Bennett; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Bennett, Samora Bennett, and Zoey Hitt, all of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Myrtle McCuen; brothers, George Wideman, Jack Wideman, and Wallace Wideman; and grandson, Timothy Charles Wideman.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mr. Wideman's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.