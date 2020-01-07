Charles Henry Rush
Charles Henry Rush, 82, passed away January 6, 2020 in Columbia, SC.
He was predeceased by his parents, Coleman and Ola Rush of Callison, SC and brother, Curtis Rush.
He is survived by a sister, Lisa Brown of Charlotte, NC, aunt, Doris Lathren and several cousins.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m. at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Travis Agnew officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Bold Springs Cemetery in Callison, SC.
For online condolences, visit www.blythfuenralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rush family.