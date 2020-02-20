Charles Henry Lomax
ABBEVILLE — Charles Henry Lomax, 61, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Prisma Health Toumey Hospital, Sumter SC.
Charles attended Abbeville School System and he was a veteran of the United States Army.
Funeral services will be at Fairfield Baptist Church, Abbeville, at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020. Interment will be in the church cemetery, with military honors. There is no public viewing. The family is at the home of the wife, Lillie Lomax, 1374 Davis Road, Abbeville. Richie Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.