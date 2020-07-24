Charles Harold West
BELTON — Charles Harold West, 73, resident of Edgewood Avenue, Belton, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Greenwood September 11, 1946, he was a son of the late John Harold and Bernice Higginbotham West. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. Mr. West later earned a Bachelor’s Degree at Lander University. He was employed with H&R Block.
Charles was a member of the American Legion Post #51.
Surviving are his daughter, Cynthia W. Brown and husband, Bryan of Belton; sister, Judy W. Gantt of Greenwood; and grandchildren, Zachery Creel of Dillon, CO, Kelsey Brown and Emily Brown both of Belton; and former spouse, Susan West of Belton.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Sam Autry officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private family burial will take place at the M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #51, 306 Campbell St. Belton, SC 29627.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.