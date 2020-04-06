Charles Eugene Henderson Jr., of Lake Greenwood, Hitt Street, and Willson Street, passed under sleep's dark and silent gate for the final time on the morning of Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Greenwood. He was the oldest son of the late Charles Eugene Henderson Sr. and Evelyn P. McCurry Henderson. He was born on November 16, 1946, in his maternal grandparents' home near Saylors Crossroads in Anderson County.
Charles attended Greenwood schools and Piedmont Technical College, graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, served as a Greenwood County deputy sheriff, graduated from the magistrate's constable school, served as a magistrate's constable, and retired as chief magistrate for Greenwood County. He was the last Greenwood County magistrate to be popularly elected in 1976. Charles then was appointed as chief magistrate for Greenwood County. He attended the National Judicial College at the University of Nevada in Reno.
Charles was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and Greenwood Masonic Lodge #91.
Charles is survived by his son, Carson McCurry Henderson, of Hodges; his son's mother, Martha Carson Henderson, of Greenwood; dear friend and beyond awesome caretaker Sandra Rose Cilley, of Greenwood, who Charles considered and treated as his daughter-in-law; older sister Nancy H. McCall (Powell, deceased), of Greenwood; younger sister June H. Bowie (Terry), of Greenwood; niece Missy Fowler (Tim), of Ninety Six; nephew Marty Bowie (Suzanne), of Abbeville; great-nephew Cameron Coffey (Courtney), of Hodges; great-nephew Chandler Arrington, of Greenwood; great-great-niece Laurel Coffey, of Hodges; numerous cousins; cats Jet, Smokie, Demon, and Sweetie; and stuffed animal Charlie the dog.
He was predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Joe Thomas Henderson.
Charles extends his eternal love and friendship to Chris and Carrie Tamsberg and children of West Ashley; John and Nancy Roberts, of Mountville; Brian and Krisi Roberts, of Mountville; Rick and Rosa Patton, of Greenwood (Charles would enjoy knowing that pizza has returned to the menu!); Billy Garrett, of McCormick (Charles thanks you for mentoring Carson); Lisa Cain Harris, of Greenwood; Johnny Mattison, of Hodges; Kristie Lumley, of Greenwood; Tiffany Chandler, of Greenwood (Charles says to keep your chin up); Sam Rowland Jr., of Greenwood; Barbara Rowland Davis, of Greenwood; Townes Jones, of Greenwood; Mark Dellinger, of Lake Greenwood; Johnny Still, of Greenwood; Gene and Barbara Cooley, of Lake Greenwood; Harry Metts, of Greenwood; Marvin T. Adams, of Donalds; Lib Cox Colcolough, of Greenwood; Ellen "Mamie" Quarles, of Greenwood; Tony Davis, of Greenwood (Charles will cast an honorary absentee vote for you this November); Dink Tatham, of Greenwood; Deanie Tatham, of Greenwood; John Sanders, of Hodges; Diane Cochran, of Saluda; Rauch Wise, of Greenwood; Ronnie McAllister, of Greenwood; Gerald Brooks, of Ninety Six; and numerous others, both living and deceased. And Charles can't forget young lawyer Jamison Tinsley, of Greenwood, who earned a magistrate's court jury trial acquittal for Charles after Charles was accused, in 2015, of driving without wearing his seatbelt. Charles knew that jury selection means everything, after having watched the late Marvin Watson in action for many years. "Thank you and goodbye" are the words Charles wrote on the handwritten notes for his obituary.
Charles was funny, genuine, enjoyed drinking Scotch whisky (Dewar's, but only for his nerves), had the gift of gab, never met a stranger, had a mind overflowing with knowledge and information (the good, the bad, and the in between), had a wicked sense of humor, told dirty jokes, and made people laugh. He especially enjoyed his long ago road trips to Maine with the late Sonny Svenningsen. He also enjoyed numerous trips to Florida, especially Naples and Cedar Key. Charles considered Brian Roberts and Marty Bowie to be his surrogate, honorary sons.
As the late Steve Goodman wrote and sang, "But no one ever knew a more charming creature on this earth than my old man."
"Small wheel turn by the fire and rod
Big wheel turn by the grace of God
Every time that wheel turn round
Bound to cover just a little more ground."
-"The Wheel," Jerry Garcia (1972)
"Oh people, look among you
It's there your hope must lie
There's a sea bird above you
Gliding in one place like Jesus in the sky
We all must do the best we can
And then hang on to that gospel plow
When my life is over, I'm going to stand
before the Father But the sisters of the
sun are going to rock me on the water now."
-"Rock Me on the Water," Jackson Browne (1972)
The family offers sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. O.M. Cobb Jr., the fifth floor staff at Self Regional Healthcare, and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. You helped and cared for Charles through difficult times.
Entombment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park with Masonic Rites. Services will be private. Prayers of hope, thanksgiving, and encouragement in these trying times will be offered by preachers Frank Thomas and Kenny Griffin. A celebration of life will be held once COVID-19 is run out of town for good.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Humane Society of Greenwood, or the charity of your choice. Considering the state of the union, please consider donations to area food banks.