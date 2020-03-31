Charles Edgar Wright
INKSTER, MI — Charles Edgar Wright, 77, died in Inkster, MI. He was a son of the late James E. and Annie Pearl Wright. Cherishing his memories are his wife Alvina Wright, two sons Gregory Wright and Martin (Laura) Wright, two daughters, Christen Wright and Regina Wright; four grandchildren, all of Inkster, MI, two sisters Mrs. Dorothy Mae Chiles of McCormick, SC, and Mrs. Annie Ruth (David) Murcier of Troy, SC, two brothers Cecil (Lizzie) Wright of McCormick, SC, and Willie Mack (Annie Mae) Wright of Greenwood, SC.
Announcement courtesy of Walker Funeral Home, McCormick.