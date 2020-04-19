NINETY SIX — Charles Delano Surrett, 81, of 1101 Watts Bridge Road, Ninety Six, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Born in Asheville, NC and raised in Swannanoa, NC, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Geneva Capps Surrett. He retired from Kendall Medical Products and was a US Navy veteran. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Surrett; three sons, Chris Surrett (Amy), Chet Surrett, Chuck Surrett, all of Ninety Six, four daughters, Cheryl Rice (Gerald) of Marshall, NC, Lela Jackson (Charlie) of Edisto Beach, Jenny Barbee (Raymond) of Ninety Six, and Dolly Morris (David) of Augusta; sister, Linda Norris (Grant) of Philadelphia, TN; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Surrett and a daughter, Rita Reed.
A private service, with military rites, will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Ninety Six, with Rev. Phillip Howle officiating. A webcast of the service will be available on Wednesday by visiting Mr. Surrett's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.