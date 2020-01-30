Charles Chuck Brock
NINETY SIX — Charles Chuck Brock, 48, of 506 Vines Road, Ninety Six, husband of Jessica Brooks Brock, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born in Honea Path, he was the son of Sherrill Latimer Brock and the late Tommy L. Brock. Chuck was an expert truck driver for Chandler Construction and also a devoted driver for the Ninety Six Wildcats Marching Band. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of Siloam Baptist Church, where he was in the choir, enjoyed working with the children and a member of the safety team. Chuck was an avid family man and a lover of nature.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his mother, are his daughters, Kamryn Holland Brock, Reagan Elise Brooks, Laura Addisyn Brock, Charleigh Joy Brock and Ryleigh Brooks Brock, all of Ninety Six; and a sister, Holland “Hollie” Murdock (Josh) of Honea Path.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Siloam Baptist Church, with the Rev. Phillip Howle and Rev. Robert Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories, Honea Path.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Able, Woody Bigby, Kyle Lindsay, Ryan Gambrell, Josh Brooks, Jeff Murdock, Jason Brooks and Kevin Burton.
Honorary escort will be David Cox, Chris Weeks and Matt Brock.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Shriners Hospital by visiting www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.