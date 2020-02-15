Charles "Bug" Carson Duff, Sr., 92, former resident of Montague Ave., widower of Doris Stone Duff, passed away, Friday, February 14, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born January 4, 1928 in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William "Bill" and Lois Stewart Duff. He was a Navy Veteran serving in the Pacific, China and on USS Sierra and was a maintenance supervisor at Monsanto. Bug was the youngest Journeyman machinist in the Machinist Union.
He was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church and a member of Bascom Masonic Lodge #363 AFM and American Legion Post #20.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Duff, of Greenwood and Sherry Robinson and husband Stephen, of Columbia; one son, Charles "Bubba" C. Duff, Jr. and wife Christina, of Greenwood; grandchildren, Sherri McClary (Ken), Casey Meadors (Steve), Russell "Rusty" Abernethy and Suzanne Muccio (Chris) and Charles Keith Duff; and six great grandchildren
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Duff and Fred Duff and one grandson, William Carson "Bill" Duff.
Funeral services will be conducted 3PM Sunday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Duff family.