Charles Benjamin Harvey III
Charles Benjamin Harvey, III, 75, of Ninety Six, husband of Barbara Ridgeway Harvey, passed away July 23, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born November 8, 1944 in Shelby, North Carolina he was a son of the late Charles Benjamin and Mirriam Juanita Coursey Harvey Shwartz.
Mr. Harvey earned his Bachelor's Degree at Devry University, he retired from AT&T as an electrical engineer.
Charles was a Veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea, during the Vietnam conflict.
Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Michelle Johnson and husband, Ronnie of Greeneville, TN; son, Charles B. Harvey of Myrtle Beach; step-son, Chris Hahn and wife, Donna of Ninety Six; step-daughter, Pamela Hart and husband, Shane of Ninety Six ; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Brunson, Geraldine Couch, and Juanita Ravencamp.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
