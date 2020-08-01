CROSS HILL — Charles Arthur Oxner, 84, passed away Friday, July 31,2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease at home surrounded by family.
He was born September 20, 1935 to RC Oxner and Ruth James Oxner and was raised in Clinton, SC. He graduated from Clinton High School and went on to serve as a Lieutenant in the SC Highway Patrol from 1957-1992, serving in Aiken County, Richland County and Greenwood County. He was a member of Liberty Springs Presbyterian in Cross Hill, SC.
Charles loved the water, outdoors and being active. Whatever the activity, he always strived to give his best and wanted to win, all the while creating friendships. He spent his free time on the lake. During his younger years, he could be found on the lake hanging out with family and friends, skiing and racing boats. He was also an avid tennis player and golfer.
He was predeceased by his brother, Dewey Oxner and sister, Mary Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Merchant Oxner, who lovingly sacrificed and cared for him until the end; daughters Tammi Byrd (Jim) of Charleston, SC; Robin Oxner-King (Darrel) of Columbia, SC; Granddaughter Anna Byrd Brent (David) of Irmo, SC; Grandson Charlie Oxner King of Columbia, SC, Great Grandsons Lawson and Callen Brent and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to COVID concerns.
The family would like to thank their wonderful, giving and caring neighbors for the many kindnesses shown and love shared, Belle Cooper for her loving care and Laurens Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave him during the final months of his life.
In lieu of flowers, if you desire, please make donations to Laurens Hospice at hospiceoflaurenscounty.com or PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Oxner family.