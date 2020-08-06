Charlene Adams Hughes, 78, of Greenwood, widow of James Albert Hughes, Jr. passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Ellison Smythe "Bill" Adams and Mary Elizabeth White Adams. Charlene retired from BI-LO having worked many years in the deli/bakery and was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Todd Ellison Hughes.
Surviving are her children, Laurie Riley (Todd), James A. Hughes, III (Sherri), both of Greenwood and Pam Piontek (Gary) of Newnan, GA; eight grandchildren, James A. Hughes, IV, Kimberly Georgiev, Mary-Kathryn Piontek, Tanner Riley, Anna-Grace Piontek, Jordan Riley, Morgan-Claire Piontek, and Abigail Riley; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb James Hughes, Rachael Engle, Rebecca Hughes, Benjamin Hughes, Elijah Engle, Kaylee Engle and Nehemiah Engle; and her beloved furry friend, Holly.
Services will be private.
Friends may visit the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. for viewing.
