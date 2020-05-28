Cedric Demond Elmore Jr., 24, of 126-A Oakland Street, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 on 15th South Ocean Boulevard Beach Access, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Born in Greenwood he is the son of Cedric Elmore and Shyoung Jackson. He was raised in the home of Wanda K. Dunlap.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his father of Greenwood and his mother of the home; one son, Camd'ya Demond Elmore of Greenwood; one daughter, Ra'yanna Jackson of Greenwood; five brothers, Toddrekus White, Jamir Elmore, Jalin Elmore, Darnell Smith, and Finesse Elmore all of Greenwood; four sisters, Cheyanne Jackson, Triyanne Williams, Cedria Elmore, and Cederra Elmore, all of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.