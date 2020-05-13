Cathy Hodge
Cathy Joyce Mars Hodge, 45, of 3325 Highway 25 South, wife of Michael Hodge Sr., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of Marion Lee Mars and the late Sarah Ann Ouzts Lamb. She was the QC Records Holder at Carolina Pride and a member of First Damascus Baptist Church. Cathy enjoyed travel and especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Hodge, Sr.; children, April Hodge and Mike Hodge, Jr., all of the home; father and stepmother, Marion Lee and Debbie Mars; stepfather, Lee Lamb, all of Greenwood; siblings, Gary Lee Mars (Amy) of Ninety Six, Angela Jean Price (Doug), Nikkie Scott (Jonathan), and Dalton Lee Mars (Azure), all of Greenwood; stepsister, Casey Denise Lamb (Jeff) of McCormick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Ann Ouzts Lamb.
A private service will be held at First Damascus Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mark Strickland officiating and webcasting of that service will be available Sunday on Cathy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can visit to send messages to the family.