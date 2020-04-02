Catherine Martin Brooks
MCCORMICK — Mrs. Catherine Martin Brooks, widow of William Edward Brooks, departed this life on March 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in McCormick County and was the daughter of the late Dave and Marie Martin. She was a member of St. Goodwill Baptist, Woman Home Aid Society #86 and a home maker.
Surviving are daughters Elaine Martin, Florence Martin and Mary Brooks, all of Abbeville, Linda (Michael) Penson of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters: Eunice Jackson, Lucille Williams, Cleo Jackson; brother, Horace Martin; ten grandchildren and six great grand children.
Graveside services will be Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Goodwill Baptist Church, with Rev. Jarvis Cade, Pastor and Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating. The family request that only immediate family attend. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home 506 Branch Street. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home LLC.