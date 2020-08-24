Catherine "Cathy' B. Roberts, 60, resident of Willard Road, widow of Tony Franklin Roberts, died August 22, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Greenwood March 15, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Jerrie H. Barre and the late James Barre. Mrs. Roberts was a graduate of Piedmont Technical College and was employed by Lander University, Information Technology Service Department for over 20 years.
She was a member of Emerald Baptist Church.
Cathy lived her life as an inspiration to us all. She persevered through her first kidney failure, the loss of her husband, Tony, and the loss of their only child, Jeri; the loss of her much-appreciated transplant kidney, "Melissa", that gave her good health for 20 years. She never complained and always said, "God is good" and remained positive. She loved her Lord and her family with "all her hearts." Her family will continue on with her spirit and strength by always remembering her motto, "just keep swimming", and we will forever love her with all our hearts. We know she is resting in peace with her God, her Tony, and her Jeri.
Family remaining to mourn her loss, celebrate her life, and to forever carry her in their hearts are her father and mother-in-law, Franklin and Darlene Roberts of Ware Shoals; sister-in-law, Denise Hill and her husband, Rick of Ware Shoals; beloved nieces, Valerie E. Holland and husband, Bruce, of Ware Shoals, Alesia E. Vandiver and husband, Barry of Williamston, Cassie H. Dixon and husband, Brad of Calhoun Falls; beloved nephew, Stevie Hill; beloved grand-nieces that she loved as granddaughters, Sarahbeth Davis, Maily Ngo, Nora Dixon, Mya Dixon, and Emily Vandiver; beloved work family, the ITS Department of Lander University; her very much loved fur baby, Buck, who gave her so much joy in her heart.
In addition to her parents, husband and daughter she was preceded in death by her sister, Ali Cogdill; and brother, Jim Barre.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
Please observe current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing. Following our local government ordinances, face masks are required to enter the funeral home. Please refrain from physical contact while visiting with the family. Livestreaming will be available for viewing by visiting Mrs. Roberts' Tribute Wall on the funeral home webpage.
Burial will take place in Greenwood Memorial Gardens and the family will receive friends immediately following.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Christine Murakami, Dr. Evan Madden, CICU, and to the 3rd and 7th tower staff for taking such wonderful care of Cathy during the last few weeks of her life.
Memorials may be made to the Lander University Foundation, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
