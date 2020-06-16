CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Cassius Isiah Murray, 39, husband of Marvel Kelley Murray, gained his heavenly wings Sunday, June 14, 2020. After a heroic battle with heart disease, he peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by family at his childhood home in Calhoun Falls, SC. Mr. Murray was the only child born to Rev. Carolyn T. Murray and the late Curry M. Murray on May 8, 1981. He was a faithful member of Springfield Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, SC. At an early age he committed his life to Christ and began his service to the Lord as a member of the Youth Choir and Usher Ministry. He also served as a Junior Deacon.
A graduate of Calhoun Fall High School Class of 1999, Mr. Murray went on to obtain his degree in Funeral Services and Embalming from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Services in Decatur, GA in 2001. In June 2018, Mr. Murray accomplished his long-time dream of opening his own funeral home. Through determination and hard work, Serenity-Murray Mortuary was birthed in Spartanburg, SC. It was there that Mr. Murray personally assisted families until God called him home.
Public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 817 Hwy 81, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628. The family will hold a private graveside service honoring the life journey of Mr. Murray.
