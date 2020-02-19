Cary Nelson Ponder
Cary Nelson Ponder, 52, of Hunter Road, Greenwood, husband of Melissa Duncan Ponder, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Joseph “Joe” Ponder (Tina) and Dorothy “Dot” Dobbins Ponder. Cary was a self employed cattle farmer owning Ponder’s Livestock. He was known as a “true cowboy”, was a dedicated worker and loved spending time with his family. Cary was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife and his parents are his children: Jason Eustace, Haley Duncan and Kinsley Ponder; two sisters Angie Ponder and Tara Allen (Jeremy “Worm”); his grandmother, Wilma Ponder; his dog, Buster; and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zafer “Zack” Kafozi, Thomas Bennett, Brad Rogers, Jeremy “Worm” Allen, Logan Humphries and Mike Young.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Cary Ponder’s account c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Cary’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com