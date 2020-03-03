Carroll Powell

CROSS HILL — Carroll Ansel Powell, 82, husband of Betty McCoy Powell, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
He was a son of the late James Herbert Powell, Sr. and Laura Christine Felder Powell of Waterloo. Carroll was a U. S. Navy Veteran, a Shriner, member of Cross Hill, SC Grand Lodge 159, and retired from General Electric in Hendersonville, NC. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, country music, riding motorcycles, and remodeling his homes in North and South Carolina. In 2016, he accepted Christ in his life.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Betty McCoy Powell, are two daughters, Carol P. Motro and husband Harry of Los Gatos, CA and Lisa P. Fontana of Greenville, NC; four grandchildren: Lucas Motro, New York, NY, Valerie Motro, San Francisco, CA, and Eric and Julia Fontana, Greenville, NC.
Mr. Powell was preceded in death by a brother, James Herbert Powell, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Phillip Cook and Rev. Howard Suttles officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Harley Family Center. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service on Saturday from noon-1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Bethabara Baptist Church, PO Box 395, Cross Hill, SC 29332 or to a charity of your choice.
