Mrs. Carrie H. Smith 87, formerly of 225 A Brooks Stuart Drive, widow of James Alex Smith, died February 7, 2020 at 101 Third Day Street, Piedmont, SC. She was born in Abbeville, SC November 22, 1932 a daughter of the late Joel Haskell and Sallie Brown Haskell.
She was a former member of Rock Buffalo Baptist Church located in Abbeville, SC until she married and moved to Greenwood and joined Beulah Baptist Church. She was a faithful, loyal member of Beulah Baptist Church where she served in several ministries until her health failed .
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Minister Carolyn Parker of Piedmont, SC and Debra Wardlaw of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Christine Salter (William) Buffalo, NY; a longtime companion, Howard Mathis; 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 28 gg grandchildren; caregiver, Sha'teria Ruff and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held Noon Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating with Overseer Curtis Johnson presiding.
Burial will be in the church cemetery
Mrs Smith will be placed in the church at 11:00 am.
The family is at the home of a granddaughter Tara Wardlaw 131 Russell Street, Greenwood.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.