Carrie Lee Speach Calhoun
Carrie Lee Speach Calhoun, 91, of 107 Althea Street, widow of Furman Louis Sr., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Ninety Six, she was the daughter of the late Zachery Speach and the late Inez Spearman Speach. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she was member of the choir and a Deaconess. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Speach and a daughter-in-law, Mary Callaham Calhoun.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Furman (Alberta) Louis Jr. of Greenwood and Larry Calhoun of the home; five daughters, Sylena (Albert) Calhoun- Amaker of Columbia, SC, Loretta Ann Calhoun, Mary Calhoun Hightower, and Bridget (Vando) Calhoun Lewis Jr., all of Greenwood, and Janice Calhoun Sullivan of the home; one brother, Joe (Geneva) Speach of Charlotte, NC; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson and Son Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Johnny Waller. The body will be placed in the chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home of a son, 430 Bintage Road, Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.