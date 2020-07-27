Carrie Cockrell
Carrie B. Rodgers Cockrell, 87, of Greenwood, widow of Robert James Cockrell, Sr., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home.
Born in Saluda, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Julia Norris Rodgers. Carrie was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Mathews United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Lelia Mae Workman and Sam Bo Rodgers; a grandson, Robert McNeil Cockrell and a great-great grandson, “Axel”.
Surviving are her children, Judy Bannister (Danny), Jean Fuller (Bob) and Jimmy Cockrell; three sisters, Corine “Doll” Bailey, Teresa Taylor and Mimie Hall; three brothers, Trudel Rodgers, Homer “Buddy” Rodgers and William “Bill” Rodgers; grandchildren, Lynn Allen (Robby), Tracie Williamson (Robert), Brooks Fuller (Heather), Krystal Cockrell (Amber) and Kimberly Oswald (Justin) and; great-grandchildren, Justin Williamson, Bella Carter (John), Keri Allen, Daniel Allen, Bobby Butler (Jessica), Bailey Fuller, Peyton Oswald, Cameron Oswald, Ryder Cockrell and Addyson Butler; and a great-great granddaughter, Ava Williamson.
Private services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting Carrie’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from noon-1 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Mathews United Methodist Church, PO Box 2066, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.