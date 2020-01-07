Carrie B. Lee
ABBEVILLE — Carrie B. Lee was born in Abbeville County on August 16, 1923 to late Willie and Essie Jones Lee. She departed this life January 6, 2020.
She was a member of St. Peter AME Church. During that time, she served as a Missionary President, Stewardess and in the St. Peter Inspirational Choir.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters Maggie Pressley of Greenwood, SC, Lizella Johnson and a brother John T. Bell II, of Abbeville SC, special nieces Regina Wharton, Louise Wharton of Abbeville, SC, Dorothy Jackson of Brooklyn, NY, and Jenine Wharton, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Abbeville White Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Viewing will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home of a niece. Regina Wharton. 154 Sherard Circle, Abbeville SC.
