NINETY SIX — Carolyn Joyce Herron Young, 77, resident of Ninety Six, widow of Franklin Alden Young, Jr. passed away, Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home.
Born February 8, 1943 in Toccoa, GA, she was the daughter of the late Warren Elra and Sara Grace Goolsby Herron. She was a graduate of North Habersham High School.
Mrs. Young was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and the Dorcus Sunday School Class.
Surviving are five children, Kathleen A. Wright of James Island, SC, Philip B. Watson and wife Mary of Wadmalaw Island, SC, Mary Elizabeth DiPaolo and husband Charlie of Charleston, Suzanne C. Robinson and husband Raymond of Ninety Six and Thomas F. Young and wife Christy of Woodstock, GA; one sister, Shirley (Mark) Palmer of Louisville, KY; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Warren J. Watson and a sister, Brenda Westbrook.
Private family graveside services will be held Monday in Stephens Memorial Gardens in Toccoa, GA with Rev. Phillip Howle and Rev. Marc Vickers officiating.
Memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, PO Box 373, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Young family.