Carolyn Marie Scott Mayfield, 77, of 1041 Burnett Road, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late James Murray and Mary Elizabeth Weeks Scott. Carolyn was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Parke-Davis/Covidian following 43 years of service. She was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Carolyn was passionate about tending her beautiful flower gardens.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Tammy Davis (Jim) and Barry Mayfield (Melissa), both of Greenwood; a sister, Glenda Young (Rollie) of Greenwood; a brother, Donald Scott (Jeanette) of Fountain Inn; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Myles Mayfield and her former husband, James Melvin Mayfield.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. The service will be recorded and available for viewing later by visiting Carolyn's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tony Young, Roger Young, Tommy Davis, Cameron Schultz, Cayden Schultz and Jeremy Stallings
The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m.
The family is at the home of Tammy and Jim Davis, 1079 Burnett Road.