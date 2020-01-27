Carolyn Langley Strom
MCCORMICK — Carolyn Langley Strom, 82, former resident of Greenwood Highway, McCormick, widow of James Preston “Jimmie” Strom, died January 26, 2020, at Ashley Place.
Born in McCormick, September 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Hobson and Mary Alexandria Browne Langley. She was a graduate of McCormick High School and attended Lander College. She retired from Clemson Extension Services in McCormick.
Mrs. Strom was a member of Troy United Methodist Church, the church choir, and the Maggie Talbert Sunday School Class. She was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and also loved the Atlanta Braves, Carolina Panthers and many other sports.
Surviving are her daughters, Judy and husband David Crotts of Greenwood and Allyson and husband Dave Switzer of Myrtle Beach; sisters, Laura Chandler of Troy, Julia Cummings of Irmo; brothers, John Langley of McCormick, Edwin Langley and wife, Doris of Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Jean Langley of Greenwood; grandchildren, Rhianne Larson, Erik Larson, Levi Larson and wife, Rebekah, Mandy Crotts, Erin Tessier and husband, Matthew; and a great-grandchild, Aubrey Jane Tessier.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Strom Curry; and two brothers, Hobson Langley and Alfred Langley.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Troy United Methodist Church, with Rev. Barrett Alewine, officiating.
Burial will be in Overbrook Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Fazio, Harvey Talbert, Sr., Harvey Talbert, Jr., Gus Winn, Stacy Brinkley, and Shane Brinkley.
The family is at the home of Judy and David Crotts, 302 Plantation Drive, Greenwood, SC, and will receive friends at the church from 12:30 — 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
The family would like to express special thanks for the loving care and friendship to the staff of Ashley Place and also to Dr. Todd Gallman, for his devoted care over the many years.
Memorials may be made to Troy United Methodist Church, 127 Church St., Troy, SC 29848.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Strom’s family with arrangements.