MCCORMICK — Carol Anne DuFault, passed away April 27, 2020, peacefully at home in McCormick, SC. She was 74.
She is survived by her son Shaun A. DuFault and wife Vicki; daughter Rachel J. DuFault and husband Robert J. Roche; daughter Kimberly S. Warren and husband Rob; son Benjamin A. DuFault and wife Rachel; and thirteen grandchildren.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Paul Edward Lynch and Elba Lea Garrish. Her sibling is John Lynch and his wife Barbara, and her niece is Dawn Depcik and her husband Wally. She also had many cousins. Carol's life was rich in her love for her faith, family, and friends. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt, and friend, she always made time to share her faith and life with others. She lived out her faith in never turning down an opportunity to share the Gospel and her other talents with her community and churches she attended. And, she turned her teaching degree from Western Michigan University into a lifelong passion of nurturing and caring for her family, friends, and others in her community.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Lutheran Church By The Lake in McCormick, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse, Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
