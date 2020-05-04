PLUM BRANCH — Carlos Romandas Talbert, formerly of Plum Branch, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Atrium Health Hospital in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Edgefield, SC, on October 6, 1974 to Drucilla Talbert Price and the late John William Hill.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories mother and stepfather, Drucilla and Willie Price; five children, Nalysha, Valaysia, Kristen, Dejah, and Gabriel; one sister; four grandchildren; four aunts, Aline (Jimmy) Coats, Laynene (Bruce) Gaskin, Lucretia (Leroy) Coleton, and Stephanie Prince; two uncles, Chester (Vicky) and Tyrone Talbert; three great aunts; one great uncle and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at 277 Harmony Road, Plum Branch, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.