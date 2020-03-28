GREENWOOD — Carlee Caldwell Fleming, 77, of 404 Rambo Drive, wife of Bishop Benjamin (Ben) Fleming passed away on Monday, March 23,2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Carl Caldwell and the late Minnie Lee Wardlaw Caldwell. She was a member of Angel Pentecostal Holiness Church and also attended Prevailing Church, and was Brewer High Class of 1963.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of the home; three daughters, Karen Jones and Myioshe Clark both of Greenwood and Michelle Tisdale of Columbia; two grandchildren raised in the home, Jessica Abrams of Greenwood and Tyler Mosley of Augusta, Ga; four additional grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Kaybertha McCready of Chester, PA; one great niece, Dorthea Collins of Greenwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Vision Ministries conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. Body will be placed in the church at 12:00 noon. Entombment will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.