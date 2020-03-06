Camilla Butler Gilbert
HODGES — Camilla Butler Gilbert (Doll), 87, of 122 North Hodges School Road, widow of James Gilbert, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at NHC HealthCare in Greenwood, S.C.
She was the Mother of her home church, Macedonia C.M.E., where she served as former President of the Stewardesses, Member of the Senior Choir, and Missionary. During her leisure time, she attended Piedmont Agency on Aging.
She was predeceased by her first husband Edward Marshall, sons Morris Quentin Marshall, Major Floyd R. Gilbert, James Gilbert, daughter Minister Janice Ruth Gilbert, Grandson John Patrick Covington, and Sister Margaret Butler.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Edward Marshall (Linda), grandchildren, one reared in the home Edward Jeffery Marshall, Jessica Nicole Gilbert, Johnathan Gilbert (Sara), Jason Gilbert, Nashonda Latasha White, Sherri Irvin (Domenick), Terri Duncan (Dean), several great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Barnelle Marshall, sister-in-law Fannie Gilbert, along with other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Macedonia CME Church, with Pastor Janet Corley officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home from 6 to 7 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Gilbert family.