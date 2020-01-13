Calvin David Simpkins Sr.
Calvin David Simpkins Sr., 70, of 119 North Gate Street, husband of Mary Childs Simpkins, transitioned to his Heavenly Home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Greenwood, he was the fourth child of the late Tom Simpkins and the late Clara Parks Simpkins. He was a member of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he was former chairman of the Deacon Board, a Sunday School teacher and member of the Senior Choir. He was also former president of the Fire Association, former Chief of the Promised Land Fire Department, a 1968 graduate of Brewer High School, CTC of Greenwood City, assistant Medical Examiner, member of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge and Post 224. He served in the United States Air Force, owner and manager of Simpkins Service. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Simpkins and sister, Ernestine Simpkins Dingle.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; four sons, Desmond O. Simpkins of Greenwood, Marcus Simpkins of Fountain Inn, SC, Calvin D. Simpkins, Jr. of Covington, GA, and Master Sargent Willis (Tiffany) Austin of South, Korea; one daughter-in-law, Jessica Simpkins of Simpsonville, SC; two sisters, Catherine Simpkins of Washington, DC, and Susie J. Brown of Upper Malboro, MD; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. A special thank you is extended to Heartland Hospice of Greenville and Hospice House of the Piedmont.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ronnie Williams. Burial will follow in Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.