C.T. McDade
C.T. McDade, 89, widower of Marilyn Hodges McDade, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born in McCormick, October 10, 1930, he was a son of the late Joe C. and Emma Williams McDade. Mr. McDade was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired as owner of C.T. McDade Builders.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie M. Fleming and husband Jack of Due West and Cheryl M. Riggins and husband Bruce of Cross Hill; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Ronnie C. McDade and a brother, Rufus C. McDade.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Rick Hendricks officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of SC, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McDade family.