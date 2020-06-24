Luther Edward "Bud" Dampier, III, 52 resident of Winter Ridge Court, husband of Lori Marguerite Larson Dampier, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born August 14, 1967 in Ft. Pierce, FL, he was the son of Luther Edward Dampier, II and the late Lois D. Curry. He was employed by Prysmian Group as the maintenance supervisor. Bud was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved woodworking and was a firefighter for District II, Monetta Fire Department.
Bud was of the Baptist faith and a member of several hunting clubs.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father and stepmother, Connie of Blythe, GA, are his three children, Luke Edward Dampier, Jessica Leann Dampier, both of Johnston, and Cameron Aldean Cook of Aiken; two step-children, Serena Hall of the home and Bryce Alexander Larson of Williamston; one brother, Doug (Diana) Dampier of Aiken; two sisters, Lora (Mark) Cleversy of Gilbert and Allison (Felicia Chapman) Gorby of Windsor; and one step-grandson, Lucian B. Larson.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Davenport officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Bud's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-4 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clement's Kindness, 630 East Washington St. Suite A., Greenville, SC 29601.
